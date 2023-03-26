We'll reduce transport fares if it becomes necessary - GPRTU

Business News of Sunday, 26 March 2023

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

The Ghana Road Transport Union (GPRTU) has reiterated that the reduction in fuel pieces does not necessarily warrant a reduction in transport fares.



The GPRTU maintained that the issues that constitute increments in transport fares go beyond just fuel.



Abass Imoro, the Public Relations Officer for the GPRTU indicated that a lot of factors constitute an increase in transport fares.



He explained that although fuel prices have been reduced, it may not lead to transport fares reduction.



He said sometimes, the union do not just increases fares even when fuel prices have gone up astronomically.



He was responding to a question about whether the GPRTU was willing to lower fares in light of the drop in fuel prices that the government attributed to the gold-for-oil policy.



“Ghanaians should be patient; if it becomes necessary for us to reduce transportation fares, we will consider it.” What we must realise is that fuel is not the only factor considered when calculating transportation costs. Not every step that fuels prices decrease or increase results in lower transportation fares. There are additional considerations: insurance is expensive, lorry parking tickets have increased, and DVLA services are also expensive. All of these factors are taken into account before we reduce fares.



"So be patient, and when it is necessary, we will do it. Ghanaians were taken aback by the percentage by which we recently reduced transportation fares. It was done because it was necessary, and we did it. So everyone should be patient because if it becomes necessary, we will do it so that everyone benefits.”