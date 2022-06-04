We’ll rake in more FDIs despite challenging times – GIPC

Business News of Saturday, 4 June 2022

Source: thefinderonline.com

The Ghana Investment Promotion Centre (GIPC) says it is poised to rake in and retain quality Foreign Direct Investments (FDIs) in spite of the worldwide economic turbulence precipitated by the COVID-19 pandemic and the ongoing Russian-Ukraine war.



The Centre alluded to the fact that even though global FDI in 2019 reached US$1.5 trillion and fell by 42% post pandemic, the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD) World Investment Report (WIR) for 2020 had argued that in a post-COVID environment, technologically advanced economies with a commitment to private sector growth would restore confidence and become competitive.



Speaking at a workshop organised by the Centre for the media in Accra, Deputy Chief Executive Officer of the GIPC, Mr Yaw Amoateng Afriyie, said the Centre’s belief is in tandem with the positive projection from UNCTAD and the WIR, however, “the conversation is against several global headwinds”.



“As the global economy transitions to normalcy from the pandemic, it is now faced with a geopolitical situation born out of trade wars, protectionism, global inflationary pressures, and the recent escalation in Ukraine that has enormous value chain implications on economies such as ours,” Mr Afriyie stated.



GIPC, he assured, was working proactively to lead Ghana’s investment case to attract and retain quality FDI and Local Direct Investments (LDI) from traditional (Europe and North America) to new partners in Asia and Latin America and Caribbean into healthcare, agriculture, tourism, housing, transport, extractives, infrastructure, aquaculture, technology and services.



Mr Afriyie pointed out that if Ghana is to succeed in the current global context, then GIPC’s activities must justify why Ghana is an attractive destination for doing business.



“That strategic shift has started in earnest by pursuing painstaking consensus-led reforms to our governing legislation, developing partnerships and initiatives to support private sector growth and the jobs agenda. This strategic pivot will enable us to compete aggressively to bring greenfield, brownfield and portfolio investments into the country,” he added.



The Deputy GIPC CEO pointed out that government’s COVID-19 Alleviation and Revitalisation of Enterprise Support (GhanaCARES or the Obaatanpa programme) acknowledges the diversity of the complex issues and seeks to place Ghana on a sustained path toward resilience, self-sufficiency, and growth.



According to Mr Afriyie, the green shoots of the expected recovery “are beginning to show, as recent data from the Ghana Statistical Service attests to rebounding growth and confidence, albeit sluggishly but growth nonetheless, from a low of 0.4% in 2020 to approximately 6.6% in the third quarter of 2021”.



The Deputy GIPC CEO used the opportunity to encourage foreign and local companies which operate in Ghana without GIPC certification to register with the Centre, saying, “We offer your company certain safeguards, including guarantee against expropriation, advisory services, and a credible avenue for matchmaking with foreign and local partners.”



“At GIPC, we ensure that companies have the tools, incentives and certainty to do business, repatriate capital, conclude TTAs and provide a liaison service through our aftercare division to address investor disputes which often arise,” Mr Afriyie revealed.



The Head of Legal Division and Board Secretary at the Centre, Mrs Naa Lamle Orleans-Lindsay, announced a review of the technology transfer regulation (1992, L.I 1547) to make it current and reflect best practices.



She further pledged close collaboration of the Centre with the Bank of Ghana and the Ghana Revenue Authority to ensure compliance of technology transfer legislations.



