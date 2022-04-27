We’ll pursue agenda of enhancing Ghanaian capacities in petroleum sector – Dep Energy Minister

Business News of Wednesday, 27 April 2022

Source: classfmonline.com

Deputy Energy Minister, Andrew Egyapa Mercer, has reiterated the government’s determination to pursue its agenda of enhancing capacities of Ghanaians to enable them obtain requisite and internationally recognized certifications to work in the upstream petroleum sector.



The Deputy Minister, who is also the MP for Sekondi, made these remarks in a speech he delivered on behalf of Energy Minister Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh, at the graduation ceremony of 150 beneficiaries of the Petroleum Commission’s Accelerated Oil & Gas Capacity (AOGC) programme at the Takoradi Technical University on Thursday, 21 April 2022.



“This history we are all witnessing this morning, further deepens the visionary credential of H.E. Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo who on assumption of office recognised the deficit (s) in qualified Ghanaian technicians for available job roles in the upstream oil and gas sector and decisively introduced the Accelerated Oil & Gas Capacity Building Programme (AOGC),” the Deputy Minister noted.



He recounted some of the success stories of the AOGC to include the incorporation and formal launch recently, of the Ghana Institution of Welding (GIW) which will champion the development of welding standards and advance the science, technology and application of welding and fabrication and its allied professions in Ghana.



He also recalled the $5m Aker Energy sponsorship for the building of a world class welding and pipe-fitting centre on the campus of the Takoradi Technical University. Again, five young men have been trained at the Northern Alberta Institute of Technology (NAIT), Canada and have been certified by the American Welding Society and the Canadian Welding Society.



The training was sponsored by Baker Hughes Ghana Limited (BHGL) at a cost of Two Hundred and Fifty Thousand United States Dollars (US $250,000).



Mr Mercer stated further that the whole industrialisation agenda revolves around Ghana being able to, on the back of its own human resource and raw materials get to the point of reasonable self-sufficiency.



“That is what underpins the ‘Ghana beyond aid’ agenda. It is possible and with an all-hands-on deck approach, we shall achieve it”, he declared.



The AOGC was launched by President Akufo-Addo in November 2017 and aims to train individuals in various technical and vocational areas as well as build capacities of various educational institutions to train students and provide internationally recognized certifications.



The 150 beneficiaries who graduated were selected from a pool of 3,000 applicants after a series of aptitude tests and interviews.