We’ll oppose Agyapa more than we opposed E-Levy – Minority

Business News of Tuesday, 31 May 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Minority Chief Whip, Muntaka Mubarak, has reiterated the Minority’s strong opposition to the Agyapa Royalties deal.



According to him, when the deal is brought before parliament again, the minority will reject it.



“I just want them to appreciate one thing; you know we fought to get it removed from the budget, so one it’s not in the budget, well someone will say they may reintroduce it in the Mid-Year Budget Review. I won’t sit here and tell you what we’re going to do.



“They will get fearless and most resistant ever had in any Parliament if an attempt is made to bring this thing, believe me. I’m not sending any threat, I’m only telling you that look any attempt to think that you can just come with Agyapa into this house, you should prepare for the worst,” he added.



The Minority Chief Whip noted that the government has not been able to engage stakeholders properly in order to achieve consensus for the approval after the deal was withdrawn from Parliament.



Speaking on JoyNews’ PM Express Monday, he stated that a deal such as Agyapa is injurious to Ghana’s mineral resources thus Minority will ensure that it fails to go through.



“I can bet you that our opposition to Agyapa is bigger than our opposition to e-levy. And I will not sit here and tell you our strategy, but believe me, if that attempt is made, they won’t find it easy.”



Muntaka however bemoaned the seeming silence of opinion leaders on the Agyapa deal. He calls their silence, “loud”.



“Because you see we’ve come to realize that – I’m sorry to say this – a lot of the elderly so-called opinion leaders in our country, everybody has gone dead silent. Because of their huge and super loud silence, it leaves us with no other option than to take the fight and prevent Agyapa from ever happening into our own hands,” he said.



He however outlines various stages he expects the deal to go through before acceptance.



“If they want anything about our minerals, one, change the name, two, let it go through the vigorous process of parliament where people can come, whether in the mining sector, nananom, people come give their view, so that Parliament can own that we can do this,” he suggested.



