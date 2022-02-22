We'll increase transport fares until government scraps taxes, levies - Abass Imoro

Business News of Tuesday, 22 February 2022

Prices of petroleum products go up



Transport Unions lament losses in business



Passengers to pay more as transport fares from Saturday



Public Relations Officer of the Ghana Private Roads Transport Union (GPRTU), Alhaji Abass Imoro, has said there would be an upward adjustment of transport fares anytime there is a 10% increment in fuel prices.



He said this decision has been taken by the union until government scraps taxes and levies on petroleum products.



Speaking on Sunrise show on 3FM Tuesday, February 22, Alhaji Abass Imoro said, “Any ten percent increase in the fuel prices will automatically affect transport fares or there will be upward adjustment in transport fares until the government scraps the taxes and levies.”



“If the taxes and levies are not removed we will employ other weapons as a union,” he added.



His comment comes after GPRTU released new transport fares which takes effect Saturday, February 26, 2022.



The 15% increment in fares was agreed upon by transport operators and the relevant ministry.



Transport operators had initially proposed a 30% fare increment but following a meeting on February 21 with key stakeholders, they settled on 15%.