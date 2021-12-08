We’ll help small businesses to understand AfCFTA - Catherine Afeku

Business News of Wednesday, 8 December 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Former Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture, Catherine Ablema Afeku, has been appointed to lead Strategic Communication of the National Coordination Office of the Africa Continental Free Trade Area.



For the next year, her mandate includes ensuring that a lot of Ghanaian entrepreneurs gain maximum knowledge on the biggest trade deal in order for the country to make the necessary gains.



The Ghana Coordination Office is part of the government’s policy measures to bridge the trade information gap on the agreement.



Speaking to Joy Business after her first week in office, the former Member of Parliament for the Evalue-Ajomoro- Gwira Constituency in the Western Region said she’s optimistic that her new role will help small scale businesses to have a better understanding of the free trade protocols, and leverage that free trade agreement presents for the country



She stated that the AfCFTA is the game-changer for industrialisation in Africa and the growth of local SMEs adding that even though it will take time to fully grasp the dynamics of the trade deal it is achievable.



“I see it as an opportunity because you remember how long it took us to fight for political freedom, it didn’t happen in 12 months and knowing that tariffs are source of revenue for countries and all of a sudden there’s a new phenomenon that will stop it. You should understand that it will not come by easily. These are things that don’t happen overnight”, she told Joy Business’s Ebenezer Sabutey in an interview.



Catherine Afeku, who was unsuccessful in her third-time re-election bid, was also a Minister of State at the office of the Senior Minister during the first term of President Akufo-Addo’s government after serving as the Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture.