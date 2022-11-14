'We'll go shopping' - Adu Boahen after receiving dollar bundles from business tycoon

Business News of Monday, 14 November 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

A write-up issued by Tiger Eye PI ahead of its Galamsey Economy exposé which will air on November 14 and 15 respectively has implicated the Minister of State at the Ministry of Finance, Charles Adu Boahen, of taking huge sums of monies from a business tycoon at the United of Arab Emirates to help him establish a business in Ghana.



According to Tiger Eye PI, after Charles Adu Boahen was given bundles of dollars to facilitate the process of establishing a business in Ghana for the businessman.



"We will do alot of shopping..." Minister of State at the Ministry of Finance, Charles Adu Boahen said whiles packing the major trading currency into a black polythene bag.



The Tiger Eye PI team also noted that Mr Adu Boahen promised to rope in President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and his Vice, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia into this business deal for there to be a smooth running of operations, as well as, make the tycoons influential persons in the country.



"Adu Boahen, after having bundles of US dollars spread on a table in front of him and told to use it for shopping by the supposed business tycoon, promised to introduce the tycoon to the powers that be; the President, HE Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, and the Vice President, in Ghana. This, according to Adu Boahen, will make them, the supposed entity and tycoon, influential when they are in the country to establish their businesses," part of Tiger Eye PI's release read.



"After all is said and done, the excited Minister of State in charge of Finance at the Office of the President, at the sight of bundles of US Dollars on the table for his shopping started spewing a lot of 'thank you and we will do a lot of shopping' in appreciation," he added.



The premiere of the Galamsey Economy exposé will take place at the Accra International Conference Centre on Monday and Tuesday, November 14 and 15 respectively.



Meanwhile, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has sacked Charles Adu Boahen, Minister of State at the Finance Ministry.



Watch the latest episode of BizTech below:











ESA/FNOQ