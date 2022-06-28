We’ll ensure IMF bailout does not affect jobs, social intervention programmes - Gov't spokesperson

Business News of Tuesday, 28 June 2022

Government will not allow IMF conditions to affect social intervention programmes, Palgrave Boakye-Danquah says



Government Spokesperson on Governance and Security Palgrave Boakye-Danquah has said the International Monetary Fund would not be allowed to dictate the terms and conditions should Ghana decide to seek its financial assistance.



Mr Boakye-Danquah affirms that the government will ensure that the conditionalities that will be laid down by the IMF would not affect social intervention programmes such as Free SHS and the creation of jobs.



Speaking to Johnnie Hughes on TV3 NewDay on Tuesday, June 28, he said, "We will ensure that it does not affect jobs".



"We will ensure that it does not affect Free SHS, we will ensure that it will not affect other social intervention programmes", he added.



This comes after there have been heightened discussions on the government seeking a bailout from the IMF going forward.



The government before the introduction of the controversial E-Levy said going back to the IMF was not an option but due to the country's current debt rate and heightened calls on the government to ease the socio-economic burden on Ghanaians, talks on seeking assistance from the IMF are emerging.



