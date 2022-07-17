We inherited a 'derailed' IMF programme from NDC – Akufo-Addo

Business News of Sunday, 17 July 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has stated that the IMF programme being sought by his government cannot be compared to the “derailed" program sought by the National Democratic Congress in 2015.



He said his government will ensure that solutions are found for Ghana’s problems.



Addressing delegates and members of the New Patriotic Party at the 2022 Annual Delegates conference, the president said “Our responsibility is to confront the difficulties that are confronting our people and find an effective solution to it and that is exactly what we are going to do.”



“We inherited an IMF programme, a derailed IMF programme, which we inherited from the Mahama administration, but we worked hard to exit the country from the programme.”



President Akufo-Addo touted the achievements of his government adding that this will cement the party’s victory in 2024.



“The strong economy that we are going to build is the economy that is going to provide the platform for our victory in 2024.



“It is our historic duty to maintain the NPP in office under a new candidate [and] a new leader but with the same commitment to good governance sound economic management, respect for human rights and the rule of law.”







