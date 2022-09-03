We increased tariffs to prevent future dumsor – PURC

Business News of Saturday, 3 September 2022

Source: classfmonline.com

The Executive Secretary of the Public Utilities Regulatory Commission (PURC), Dr. Ishmael Ackah has said utility tariffs were increased to avert future power outages.



The electricity and water tariffs were increased by 27.15% and 21.55% respectively and took effect yesterday, Thursday, September 1, 2022.



Dr. Ackah told Class News’ Elisha Adarkwah on the sideline of the consumer service clinic held in Kumasi today, Friday, 2 September 2022, that the utility companies would have found it difficult to operate in the future if the tariffs were not increased.



The Electricity Company of Ghana and the Ghana Water Company, he said were running at a loss because of the exchange rate.



He, therefore, pleaded with the public to bear with them and pay the new bills to enable the companies run smoothly and serve them better.