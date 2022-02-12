We have what it takes to turn 'ailing' economy around - Ofori-Atta

Business News of Saturday, 12 February 2022

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta, has said despite the current economic challenges in the country, government will not seek a bailout from the International Monetary Fund (IMF).



Ofori-Atta said government will consider home-grown solution to deal with the economic difficulties.



Speaking at the Tamale edition of the townhall meeting on E-Levy, he said Ghana has what it takes to turn its ailing economy around.



He also indicated that Ghana had the capacity to raise domestic revenue for development.



The government has been called upon to return to the IMF for support instead of relying on the proposed E-levy for revenue.



“I can tell you, as my colleague deputy said, we are not going back to the IMF, whatever we do we are not [going back]. The consequences are dire, we are a proud nation, we have the resources, we have that capacity, don’t let anybody tell you … we are not people of short-sighted, we need to move on,” Mr Ofori-Atta said.