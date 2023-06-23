We have waited since June 12, government must pay us – Pensioner Bondholders

Business News of Friday, 23 June 2023

Pensioner Bondholders Forum has resumed picketing at the Ministry of Finance following the government’s failure to pay their matured coupons.



The Accountant General Department is yet to make payment to the pensioner bondholders following a directive by the Ministry of Finance during an earlier meeting a week ago.



The Ministry also instructed the Accountant General to prioritize payment of six (6) outstanding coupons before the next maturity date, a development these senior citizens consider a betrayal of trust and wickedness.



Speaking to Starr News the Convener for the Pensioner Bondholders, Dr. Adu Anane Antwi stated that the language the Ministry of Finance understands is picketing.



“You have given some promise if you can’t make it or there is anything, you see communication is not right. Should be here before we hear something from the Ministry that is not right so if you don’t come here and picket nobody tells us anything unless we are here.



“If they have something they have to wait for us to come here before they tell us. If you have given some instruction and there are problems let us know, then we will say what do we do? We can also go and meet. This is what is happening, what do we do? But absolutely no information. So if you say you have to pay you must pay and we have waited since the 12th of June,” Dr. Anane Antwi stated.