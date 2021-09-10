We have to scale up in tackling unemployment among youth - YEA

Business News of Friday, 10 September 2021

• The YEA has committed to do more in scaling-up job creation efforts



• This was after a huge crowd of youth amassed its job fair in Accra seeking job avenues and potential employers



• Ghana has over the years been faced with a youth unemployment menance



Justin Kodua Frimpong, Chief Executive Officer of the Youth Employment Agency has underscored the need for government to create more employment avenues to address the increasing levels of unemployment among the youth.



In an interaction with Citi News, Frimpong said the huge crowd of youth graduates, that have showed up at the ongoing YEA job fair seeking for job opportunities, demonstrates the critical need for more to be done in the area of job creation for the youth.



“At a point, I felt sad. To be honest, looking at the number of youth who were there and the level of desperation that set in, then I really realized that, as an agency and as a country, we need to do more, although it is understandable that we are a developing country and year after year, a number of the youth want to join the labour market, which is why we are having this challenge.”



“But my team and I realized that it is good that we have started this job fair to partly deal with the issue of unemployment in this country. We will go back to the office to see how we can also scale up,” he added.



He pointed that his outfit is prepared to engage with relevant stakeholders to tackle the menace of youth unemployment in the country.



On Thursday, September 9, 2021, many unemployed youth thronged the YEA job fair at the Accra International Conference Centre seeking various job avenues.