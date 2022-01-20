We have to fight e-levy – Yilo Krobo MP

Business News of Thursday, 20 January 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Govt to submit e-levy to parliament on Jan 25



Govt officials to begin sensitization on e-levy



E-levy to be resisted by minority in parliament



Member of Parliament for Yilo Krobo, Albert Nyarkotey, has stated the minority in parliament is still bent on opposing the controversial Electronic Transaction Levy.



During a press briefing on Wednesday, January 19, 2022, the finance minister disclosed that the e-levy bill will be resubmitted to parliament for extensive conclusions and subsequent approval.



The Minister also stated that public officials will begin public sensitization on e-levy today, Thursday, January 20, 2022.



However, Mr. Nyarkotey told Citi News, the Minority Caucus’ stance on e-levy has not changed.



“I have prepared for the next sitting. I have a lot of questions and will continue to do so. Most of the questions will benefit my constituency. As a caucus, we are ready and whatever we have to do to reduce the suffering of Ghanaians, we will do.



“I am passionate about e-levy because I believe it is the poorer section of the society who will suffer more when it is approved, so we have to fight it. We are opposed to e-levy, we will not let it happen.”



Parliament is set to resume sitting on January 25, 2022, after several attempts to pass the e-levy of 1.75% on all electronic transactions last year failed.