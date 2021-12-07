‘We have to come to a consensus on e-levy before December 17’ – Ofori-Atta

Business News of Tuesday, 7 December 2021

Consultation on 1.75 e-levy on going



Minority in parliament insist e-levy must be reduced



Parliament to approve appropriation bill before December 17



The Miniter for Finance, Ken Ofori-Atta, has said all persons needed for the approval of the 1.75% e-levy must come to a consensus as soon as possible so the matter is reverted to parliament in the shortest possible time.



He explained that parliament would rise on December 17, 2021, therefore, issues concerning the e-levy must be addressed with urgency for the Appropriation Bill to be passed.



According to him, negotiations with stakeholders in the banking sector had yielded results because the banks are beginning to understand the need for the levy.



The Minister who disclosed this during an interview on PeaceFM's Kokrokroo morning show said the telecommunication companies are yet to understand some issues concerning the levy.



He urged the minority caucus in parliament to also come on board to approve the bill before they [parliamentarians] rise on December 17.



