We have not increased lorry fare by 30% – GPRTU

Business News of Tuesday, 8 February 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Fuel prices increases



Transport fares remain the same, GPRTU



Government in talks with transport unions over increasing fuel prices



The Ghana Private Roads and Transport Union (GPRTU) has stated categorically that it has not increased transport fares by 30%.



A member of the communications team of GPRTU, Samuel Amoah, made this known on JoyNews’ Newsnight on Monday, February 7, 2022.



“Let me use this opportunity to tell all your viewers most importantly the drivers that we have not increased the lorry fare by 30% and it is not starting today,” he said.



He called on drivers to continue with the collection of old fares till further notice.



Mr Amoah's comment comes after the Public Relations Officer of Concerned Drivers Association, David Agboado informed the public to be expectant of an upward adjustment of transport fares from Monday, February 7 after meeting with the transport minister.



The meeting was to discuss the recent increment in fuel prices, and the impact it's having on commercial vehicle drivers.



Government is still in talks with transport unions over the increase in petroleum products on the market.



Mr Amoah, however, called on the public to expect an increment in the transport fares by the end of this month.



Fuel price [Diesel and Petrol] is currently selling at GH¢7.43pesewas at various pumps.