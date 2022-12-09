We have not borrowed above financing Parliament approved – Deputy finance minister

Business News of Friday, 9 December 2022

Source: gbcghanaonline.com

Deputy finance minister, Abena Osei-Asare, has dragged Parliament into the mud over the overborrowing allegation levelled against the government.



Speaking on the GTV Breakfast Show, Osei-Asare who doubles as the Member of Parliament for Atiwa East, insisted that her government has not overborrowed.



“We have not gone over and above the financing that Parliament has approved for us,” she argued.



According to her, the budget and appropriation are the guidelines for government expenditure and the government has always managed to spend within the deficit financing.



Meanwhile, Ghanaians continue to mount pressure on the government to cut down its size to reduce expenditure and save money for other developmental projects.



