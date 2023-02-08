We have no hand in suspension of projects for IMF – GhCCI

Business News of Wednesday, 8 February 2023

Source: starrfm.com.gh

The Ghana Chamber of Construction and Industries (GhCCI) has refuted claims of engaging the government over possible suspension of some projects as part of the ongoing International Monetary Fund (IMF) negotiations.



It follows a demand by the Minority in Parliament asking the government to provide details of projects likely to be affected by the ongoing programme.



According to the Minority, over 60 projects will be affected as a result of the IMF bailout.



Commenting on the development on Starr News, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Ghana Chamber of Construction and Industries, Emmanuel Nene says the claims are untrue.



“Honestly speaking it’s bad. We try as much as possible to engage our sector minister Hon. Kwesi Amoako Atta to get more clarification from this but to no avail. All the responses that he is giving us is that he is attending the tax meeting that is the public account committee meeting, cabinet meeting. Therefore, there is so much on his plate for him to make time for us,” he said.



“Meanwhile the government itself is being bound by time, he is running a project and the project is being backed by time. So therefore, your stakeholders are deeply going to be affected within this particular exercise. So therefore, the need to be done is for you as a reasonable person to come to the table, call your stakeholders and then dialogue amongst them and agree”, he stated.



President Akufo-Addo had earlier announced the International Monetary Fund deal will affect some capital-intensive projects without providing details.



Addressing the media in Parliament, the Minority spokesperson on Roads and Transport and incoming chief whip Governs Kwame Agbodza disclosed over 60 projects will be affected.



The Adaklu MP, therefore, asked the government to provide clarity on the matter and the basis for settling on each of the projects.



Mr. Agbodza further disclosed that over 3 million jobs will be lost as a result of the development accusing the government of failing to be transparent with the IMF negotiations.