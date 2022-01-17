We have no affiliation or connection with Tizaa Ghana Fund – Tesah Capital

Business News of Monday, 17 January 2022

Tesah Capital has assured its clients that is has no affiliation with one ‘Tizaa Ghana Fund’, an unlicensed and unregulated company promising huge returns on investments.



The development comes after an earlier image containing Tesah Capital's logo was wrongly placed in the image section of an online publication.



“We wish to state categorically that Tesah Capital has no connection or relationship with Tizaa Ghana Fund. We urge the public to shed any negative impression this publication might have created about Tesah Capital,” the statement signed by Tesah Capital's Managing Director, Eugenia Basheer read.



“We [Tesah Capital] do not operate a Ponzi scheme but provide legitimate investment services and products to our customers,” it added.



Meanwhile, the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has cautioned investors and the general public against doing business with 'Tizaa Ghana Fund'.



A statement issued by the Commission on January 15 said the Fund has not been licensed to perform any activities in the capital market.



It further cautioned that 'Tizaa Ghana Fund' is also not under the regulation of the Securities and Exchange Commission and urged the public to be circumspect and desist from making investments with the firm.



“TIZAA GHANA FUND has not been licensed to carry out any Capital Market activity including investing or trading for returns as mandated by Section 3 of the Securities Industry Act, 2016 (Act 929),” the Commission warned.



Prior to SEC's caution, 'Tizaa Ghana Fund' is said to be offering a guaranteed 50 percent return on investments to clients within 10 ten days.



The Fund, according to reports is said to have so far registered 37,000 clients in 3 weeks while operating via popular messaging platform, Telegram.



It is said to be accepting a minimum of GH¢100 to as high as GH¢300,000.