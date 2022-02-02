We have entered the era of entrepreneurial revolution - Dr Agyekum

Business News of Wednesday, 2 February 2022

Source: GNA

Dr Michael Agyekum Addo, Founder of Kama Group of Companies has encouraged Ghanaians to consider the 21st century as the era of the entrepreneurial revolution.



He said the epoch is set to become the most complex and dynamic the world has experienced, and that countries such as Ghana need to find a grip at take-off.



The CEO was addressing the 22nd Congregation of the Ho Technical University, and said the nation must not “sit and watch it pass by.”



“I came to inform you that we have entered a new century, and that new century has come with a different revolution. It’s no more industrial revolution, but an entrepreneurial revolution. So don’t sit down and watch it pass by. We are already in 21 years, gone, and Ghanaians are not aware,” he stated.



Dr Agyekum said the entrepreneurial revolution would grow more aggressive than the peaking industrial revolution and would leave many behind who do not endeavour to get a hold.



“If you don’t embark on it, you are going to be the poorest human being on earth even though you have a certificate. It will not wait for you and it’s moving,” he added.



The CEO said it had become necessary for certain disciplines like entrepreneurship and engineering to be made core subjects, and for the youth to be developed into multi-skilled industrialists.



He noted also that the full potentials of the African continent remained untapped, and that its people must be encouraged to generate income streams for themselves.



A total of 1041 students graduated after pursuing varying Degree and HND courses at the University, and Dr. Agyekum urged them to improve upon the skills acquired to impact society.



“Don’t stick to whatever you studied alone. Have the entrepreneurial mind- broad mind,” he said.



Professor Ben Honyenuga, Vice-Chancellor of the University, said the institution boasted of “carefully drawn” curricula that helped produce quality human resources for industry.



He reported also that programs being introduced had received the necessary accreditations, while faculties and students continue to sustain the success of the University.