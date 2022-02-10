We expect a very good discount on benchmark value policy – GUTA

Business News of Thursday, 10 February 2022

Government continues engagement with trading community



GUTA keen on a win-win situation for all associations



GRA suspends decision to implement reversal of discounts on benchmark values



The Ghana Union of Traders Association has said it is optimistic that government will implement a suitable discount on benchmark values on selected goods and items at the ports.



This comes after the Union said it has held fruitful discussions with the Deputy Trade Minister in charge of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises, Oheneba Dokua Asiamah-Adjei.



According to the GUTA president, Dr Joseph Obeng, members of the trading community are keen on reaching a compromise for a reduction on the benchmark values to reach a win-win situation for all parties.



“We’ve had a fruitful meeting with the Deputy Trade Minister of Trade [Oheneba Dokua Asiamah-Adjei] and we are grateful for the audience and listening ear government has given us. It is clear our broader stakeholder engagement will result in a compromise of a sort that seeks to neutralise the entrenched positions of all business and trading associations in Ghana,” he told GhanaWeb.



“We are expecting a very good discount on the benchmark values especially on the mitigating factor as promised by the minister and we remain open for further engagements in finding a win-win solution for the trading community including the Association of Ghana Industries," he added.



The GUTA president however called for a meeting with the Ghana Revenue Authority to discuss the reintroduction of the standards on Value Added Tax.



Present at the meeting with the minister were leadership from Importers and Exporters Association, Pharmaceutical Importers, Automobile Dealers Association, Food and Beverages Association among others.



Meanwhile, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo earlier instructed the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) to suspend the reversal of the discount on the benchmark value for broader consultations with stakeholders.



Before this, the Association of Ghana Industries (AGI) has urged government to remain unwavering in its decision to implement the reversal of the benchmark value discount policy.



The AGI argues that maintaining the policy in its present form will be detrimental to businesses and collapse local industries.