We don’t work with recruitment agencies – VRA cautions general public

Business News of Monday, 14 June 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

• The VRA has called on the general public to desist from engaging people pretending to offer them employment since they do not work with middlemen



• According to the VRA some persons keep exploiting people under the guise of the VRA using its letterhead and issuing fake appointment letters to them



• They called on the public to send a WhatsApp message to the 0501620439 to the Authority to verify any information sent to them before applying for a job



The Volta River Authority has cautioned the general public to desist from engaging the services of some unscrupulous persons purporting to work with the VRA.



According to the VRA, they do not liaise with any agency to recruit potential job seekers for them.



This comes on the back of several complaints made by potential job seekers to the authority on how one Bishop Mensah has been issuing fake appointments letters to them in the name of the Volta River Authority.



In a statement issued by the VRA, it urged the public to disregard the activities of these persons and/or send a WhatsApp to the number 0501620439 for verification.



“The VRA wishes to wish to caution the unsuspecting public to be cautious on their dealings with such fraudulent person(s) and for further advise, they should contact the VRA,” portions of the statement said.



