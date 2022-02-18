We don’t know of any transport fare increment – GPRTU

Business News of Friday, 18 February 2022

Source: universnewsroom.com

The Ghana Private Road Transport Union has denied knowledge of any increment in transport fares.



The Unions stated that it is not aware of any 30% increment in fares.



This follows a press release from the Members of the Private Commercial Transport Operators announcing a 30% increment in transport fares that is expected to begin tomorrow, Friday, February 18, 2022.



Speaking to UniversNews, Executive Member of the Ghana Private Road Transport Union, Mr. Asirifi Eric stated that the union always gives the public at least a three-day notice prior to any increment.



“I don’t know where that publication came from. If new fares were to come out tomorrow, the transport operators would have given the public that information at least three days before. So we have no idea of this increment” he said.



Mr. Asirifi Eric also disclosed that the union will meet the Transport Ministry on Monday to finalize discussions on the increment of transport fares