We don’t have the power to relinquish mining concessions - AngloGold Ashanti to Obuasi youth

Obuasi youth to demonstrate against AngloGold Ashanti



Employ people from the area, Obuasi youth to AngloGold Ashanti



Lands Minister has the power to relinquish mining concessions, AngloGold Ashanti



The AngloGold Ashanti Ghana has shot down calls by some youth of Obuasi for the firm to relinquish some parts of its concession to the community.



The company's response comes after the youth disclosed plans to demonstrate against the mining firm.



The demonstration is to also petition AngloGold Ashanti to relinquish additional areas of its core concession to facilitate community mining, as well as, employ residents in the company.



The company in a statement issued on Wednesday, June 22, 2022, and sighted by GhanaWeb stated that it can't grant the request of the youth as it has already given out 70% of its Origi lease to the Minerals Commission.



The company explained that only the Minister of Lands and Natural Resources has the power to make any move in that regard.



Responding to the issue of unemployment in the area, AngloGold submitted that it has over the years employed persons from the community.



It stated that priority is always given to inhabitants of the Obuasi whenever recruitment opportunities come up.



Read the full statement below;







