We didn’t say E-levy will solve all our problems – John Kumah

Business News of Wednesday, 2 February 2022

Source: angelonline.com.gh

The Deputy Minister for Finance, John Kumah, has refuted claims that the proposed Electronic Transfer Levy better known as “E-levy”, will solve all of Ghana’s problems.



According to him, interactions with some Ghanaians on the levy brought the perception of the people to light. But the idea that all problems will be solved by the levy is idealistic and one which his Government has never propagated.



John Kumah made the statement on Wednesday, February 2, 2022, when he was speaking on Angel FM’s Anɔpa Bɔfoɔ show, hosted by Kofi Adoma Nwanwani.



The Deputy Minister indicated that the e-levy is centered on three major things as captured in the 2022 budget.



He said it focuses on supporting the youth with a 10 billion cedis fund to drive the job creation agenda which will enable them set up their own businesses.



Secondly, he observed it will generate funds to pay road contractors on time to fast track their work on projects awarded to them.



Also, Mr. Kumah added that unlike how successive governments have depended on borrowing money, the e-levy when introduced will “bring down our debt to GDP growth at pre Covid levels.”



The Deputy Minister who doubles as Member of Parliament for Ejisu Constituency in the Ashanti Region, clarified that the e-levy will replace the road tolls generating an amount of GH¢1.2 billion.



In light of this, he categorically stated that as far as the NPP government remains in power and is in charge of the country’s economy, Ghana “will not go to International Monetary Fund today nor tomorrow” to borrow money.



To this end, he advised Ghanaians to accept the e-levy proposals to help generate money for the government to develop the nation.



