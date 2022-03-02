We can’t rely on foreign nations for fuel – Ayariga

Business News of Wednesday, 2 March 2022

Source: classfmonline.com

Founder of All People’s Congress (APC), Hassan Ayariga, has called for a non-partisan consensus to find alternative ways of making life more comfortable for Ghanaians.



Mr Ayariga’s call comes on the back of the skyrocketing price of petroleum products in the country.



On Tuesday night, March 1, 2022, fuel prices crossed the GH¢8 per litre mark.



Reacting to this, Mr Ayariga, in a short statement said, “Can the Ghanaian cope with the high prices of fuel in Ghana in recent times?” adding that, “We cannot rely on foreign nations for our fuel when we are a fuel-producing country.”



He suggested that as a nation, “we can decide to take crude oil as our returns from oil exploration and process it at a competitive price and sell it to Ghanaians than importing the final processed oil from abroad every time.”



In his view, Ghanaian leaders only believe in short-term results rather than long-term ones.



“We need all well-meaning Ghanaians to build non-partisan consensus to navigate alternative ways of making life more comfortable for our people,” he said.



“In accounting, we learnt: ‘Make or buy options of scarce resource allocation between two competing objects’ and its socio-economic benefits. Why are we pretending we don't know how to make life better for Ghanaians?” he quizzed further.



“May the Good Lord grant all of us wisdom. If you refuse to cook for your family, then you will always buy expensive food from outside for them. Exactly what is happening to us as Ghanaians because we have refused to put up an oil refinery to refine our crude oil,” Hassan Ayariga stated.