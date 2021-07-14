We are using technology to formalize our economy – Ursula Owusu

Business News of Wednesday, 14 July 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

• The government is launching the GHANA.GOV, a platform that will help make access to Government of Ghana services easy



• Communications Minister Ursula Owusu said the initiative to transform Ghana through digitalization is on course



• She said creating jobs and transforming businesses are part of government’s key plans



The Minister of Communication and Digitalization, Ursula Owusu-Ekuful, has said that the country is advanced in ensuring that technology becomes the tool used to formalize the country’s economy to rope in more revenue.



According to her, this will help enhance the growth of the country and also improve on sustainable livelihood initiatives.



Speaking at the Launch of GHANA.GOV, a digital service and revenue collection platform at the Jubilee House in Accra on July 14, 2021, the Minister said, the initiative is to modernize government services and revenue mobilizations, drive innovations, enhance entrepreneurship and create jobs for the teaming youth in the country.



“The president, since he took over, has been implementing his massive vision for the transformation of Ghana through technology and this is through the digital Ghana agenda initiative. We are using technology to formalize our economy for growth and sustainable livelihoods, to modernize government processes and service delivery, drive innovation, entrepreneurship, create jobs and transform businesses,” she said.



She explained the key features that are guiding the initiative to drive home the digital transformation agenda.



“The key pillars underpinning our digitalization include broadband infrastructure, digital financial services, digital entrepreneurship, economic activities and new jobs, digital platforms the national ID address system, the common platform, Data sharing, cybersecurity and digital skills. Ghana must evolve quickly and respond to the transforming rot brought by the internet and mobile technology,” she added.



GHANA.GOV is a digital service and revenue collection platform, created to provide a single point of access to Government of Ghana services for the public sector.



This is in pursuit of the government’s vision of digitizing the economy and modernizing the way government pays its bills and collection of fees and charges for the benefit of all citizens, residents and visitors.