We are suffering – True Drivers Union lament amid fuel price hike

Business News of Wednesday, 10 November 2021

Source: happyghana.com

Public Relations Officer of the True Drivers Union, Yaw Berimah, has indicated that commercial drivers have been badly hit by the increase in fuel prices and yet no one seems to understand their predicament.



He recounted that just within this year, fuel prices have gone up about twenty-two times and have only been reduced twice.



Explaining the situation of drivers, he told Samuel Eshun on the Happy Morning Show: “Our work, for now, can be likened to a hairy goat who is sweating and yet no one seems to notice. Petroleum prices have gone up about 22 times and have only been reduced only 2 times. The work has become very difficult. Our wives can even testify to how much we are suffering. At this moment, I bet no one will advise their sisters to marry a driver. We appreciate our wives living with us up till now.”



He added, however, that drivers are doing all they can to “revive” their career as they wish not to join the many graduates who are still unemployed.



It has emerged that some Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) have increased prices of fuel at the pump stations following the rising crude oil prices on the world market.



The increment in fuel prices may have been higher, had the Price Stabilization and Recovery Levy (PSRL) not been scrapped for the next two months.



This recent increase may, however, push the various drivers’ unions to kickstart the process of increasing transport fares in the country.