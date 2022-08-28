'We are ready to help Ghana stabilize economy' - IMF boss after meeting Ofori-Atta

Business News of Sunday, 28 August 2022

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) is ready to support government to stabilize the economy and to lay the ground for stronger growth.



This is according to the Managing Director of the Fund, Kristalina Georgieva, who has held talks centered around Ghana's economic challenges with Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta.



The IMF boss posted a photo of their meeting in an August 26 tweet outlining what their 'constructive' discussions had been about.



"Constructive meeting with Finance Minister Ofori-Atta & his team on Ghana’s economic challenges and the way forward. We are ready to do our part to help the authorities stabilize the economy, lay the ground for stronger growth & help the most vulnerable," she captioned the photo.



Ghana approaches the IMF for economic rescue programme



President Akufo-Addo ordered Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta via a July 1 statement to present an economic rescue programme to the IMF.



A team from the Fund led by Carlo Sdralevich visited Ghana between July 6 – 13, meeting with relevant stakeholders.



Reports indicate that government is seeking US$3 billion from the fund to help stabilize the economy. Government has serially blamed the COVID-19 pandemic and the Russia-Ukraine war for the economic headaches.





