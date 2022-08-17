We are on course to minimize infractions reported by Auditor General - IAA

Business News of Wednesday, 17 August 2022

Director General of the Internal Audit Agency, Dr. Eric Osae, has affirmed that ongoing reforms in his outfit would lead to minimized financial infractions as captured in the Auditor-General’s report.



According to him, the Agency working through internal auditors would continue to ensure that payroll fraud, incidents of ghost names, unnecessary expenditure and waste are eliminated in the public sector.



Speaking at the 2022 Internal Auditor Conference in Accra, the IAA boss said, “We are working with the Controller and Accountant General’s Department under the umbrella of the Ministry of Finance to on a monthly basis clean up the public sector payroll and this will continue”



“In supporting the fight against corruption, the Internal Audit Agency has signed a number of MoUs with anti-corruption institutions such as the Economic and Organised Crimes Organisation since IAA does not have the prosecutorial powers but there are a number of infractions that come out from internal audit report and we would not want to sit down and let these things continue,” he added.



Dr. Eric Osae reassured that government will not relent in its fight against corrupt practices which continue to take place in the public sector.



The Annual Internal Audit Conference is a flagship programme of the Internal Audit Agency.



This year’s Conference is on the theme “Injecting Fiscal Discipline in the Resource Mobilization and Utilization for Sustainable Development: The Role of Internal Auditors”











