We are confident Finance Minister will be out after secret balloting – Minority

8 December 2022

The Minority Chief Whip, Muntaka Mubarak, has stated his optimism over the removal of the finance minister by the censure motion today, December 8, 2022.



According to him, the minority MPs are in full support of the minister’s removal and will be present in parliament to ensure the same.



“I can assure you some people [Members of Parliament] are on their way back, others are in the US. They are on their way back; others are in their constituencies. Everybody is on his way back.



“I can assure you that we are keeping our cards close to our chest and we believe that tomorrow by the Grace of God, by the time we are done with the secret balloting, Finance Minister will be out,” he is quoted by myjoyonline.com.



He also explained that the processes to remove the minister as stipulated by the constitution have been duly fulfilled. He, therefore, reiterated that he is confident the minister will be removed.



“Based on Article 82 (4) that says that he must be heard, so he has been heard in the committee. So, they would just come and tell us that, this is what he said and the debate continues and then conclude the debate and then we vote.



“So that is going to happen tomorrow because that is what leadership has agreed this morning on conclave that tomorrow after vote and proceedings that will be the major business and then try and conclude the censure motion,” he added.



According to myjoyonline.com reports, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa has confirmed that parliament will decide on the fate of the minister as the ad hoc Committee presents findings from its censure sittings.



“I can confirm that we now have the all-clear from the Rt. Hon. Speaker, the leadership of the House that tomorrow (Thursday) the report will be presented and the debate will continue pursuant to Article 82 of the 1992 Constitution. It is also very likely that at the end of the debate, the Speaker will put the question and we will have the vote on the censure motion,” he said.





