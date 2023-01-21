We’II start issuing star rating permits to food vendors this year – FDA

Business News of Saturday, 21 January 2023

Source: rainbowradionline.com

The Food and Drugs Authority (FDA) has emphasised the importance for food vendors nationwide to obtain a “Food Hygiene Permit” from the Authority in order to legalise their operations or face legal action – a jail term, fine, or both.



The permit requires the Authority to inspect the vendor’s work environment to determine its hygienic nature, the personal hygiene displayed by workers around food, and the condition of groceries used to cook and sell to customers.



Mrs. Rhoda Ewurabena Appiah, Head of Communication and Public Education, told Nyankonton Mu Nsem on Rainbow Radio 87.5Fm that operators of food joints are to visit the FDA’s website (www.fdaghana.gov.gh) or any assembly office to purchase the form for Ghc5.



She stated that after purchasing the form, you would notify the assembly near the area where you sell the food so that they could come and inspect the area where you cook and how you store your cooking materials, among other things. This will be done in collaboration with the FDA.



Section 130 (1) of the Public Health Act 2012 (Act 851) states that: “A person shall not manufacture for sale, sell, supply or store products regulated under this part except in premises registered for the purpose under this part.”



According to her, the FDA will this year introduce star ratings for good vendors as part of the process to ensure the sale of hygienic food.



”The FDA will introduce star ratings this year. The competition in street food vending would be interesting. We will not only compete on just the taste nut how hygienic your food is. If you sell near a gutter, nobody would patronize your food when others had applied for certification from the FDA.”



She also advised restaurant owners to prioritise public health and safety in order to keep their businesses running.



She advised the public to demand FDA-approved permits from food vendors, and if they do not have such permits, they should not patronise their food again.