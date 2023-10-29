Watch as fuel attendant is caught red-handed for trying to steal from a customer

Business News of Sunday, 29 October 2023

A fuel station attendant has found himself in 'hot waters' for allegedly trying to play a fast one on a petroleum consumer.



In a viral video sighted by GhanaWeb Business, the attendant seemed have deployed illegal tactics to swindle a consumer by inflating the price of fuel.



The attendant, who was at a Shell station with the name ‘Kofi’ is said to have registered a higher fuel purchase of GH¢1,150 into the system while only giving the consumer GH¢886 worth of fuel.



The attendant, who did not seem to think the consumer would pay close attention was quickly reprimanded after it become obvious that he was engaging in an illegal act.



When the attendant realised he had been caught, he went on his knees to plead for forgiveness from the consumer.



“Kofi, so you have registered a fuel purchase of GH¢1,150 on the screen whereas you only gave me GH¢886 worth of fuel. So you thought my mind wouldn’t be on what you’re doing, the car has a camera and I was just looking at you quietly,” the angry consumer said as he confronted the fuel attendant.



While recording the confrontation on his phone, the consumer further exclaimed, “Look at me, I’m sending this to your Director…Is that what you people do here!?. You gave me fuel of GH¢886 yet you have entered GH¢1,150 and you wanted me pay with the POS so you can tell them to give you the money back!?.”



