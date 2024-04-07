Wait until we’ve met to decide on percentage to increase fares before you do – GPRTU to members

Business News of Sunday, 7 April 2024

The Ghana Private Road Transport Union (GPRTU) has asked members not to increase transport fares until a meeting is convened to assess the appropriate level of increase.



The Director of Industrial Relations of GPRTU, Alhaji Imoro Inusah Abass said although the cost of fuel has increased, the GPRTU was not in a rush to effect the increment.



He maintained that if they should increase fares, they would have to meet to agree on the percentage.



The meeting he revealed is scheduled for next week.



“Whatever decision we arrive at, the transport ministry is also there to defend. We most often sit with them and argue on whatever decision we have taken. You know we do not run with only fuel, even though fuel plays the most important role, we have documentation of insurance premiums, we have lubricant, spare parts also playing its role, so we have to visit all these issues and put it in one basket.”



“God willing, I strongly believe we will come out with a sound percentage of which our members will embrace and the passengers should not blame anybody as such. For now, nobody should increase the fares,” Mr Abass added.



“So we plead with our membership or the entire professional drivers’ society to exercise patience so that we will look at the other side of the coin and come up with something better which will benefit all of us,” he added.