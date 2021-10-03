WISTA Ghana swears in new executives

Business News of Sunday, 3 October 2021

Source: 3news.com

A nine-member executive of Women in International Shipping Trading Association (WISTA) Ghana has been inaugurated at a short ceremony in Accra.



The executives were sworn into office to steer affairs of the association for the next year.



WISTA Ghana is an association of professional women in the maritime industry. It was established in June 2009 with the sole aim of promoting the development of women in the maritime industry. The association is the third in Africa after Nigeria and South Africa and more recently Egypt.



WISTA Ghana believes that women in top position are few even though there are well qualified and therefore aims at encouraging women to rise to the occasion and be counted as partners in the industry.



Women participation in the maritime industry has increased over the past decade, and, according to President of WISTA Ghana, Jemilat Jawulah Mahamah in her inaugural speech, it is the desire of accomplished women in this industry to bring to the minds of the younger generation the various avenues available for them to take careers in.



She said promoting the interest of women in the industry will be lifted especially in the coming years, adding several programmes are underway to drive the agenda.



On increasing the number of women in the maritime sector, Jemilat Jawulaa Mahama said that WISTA would keep advocating for more maritime education, mentoring and training for the women folks noting that is the only the women folks can make headway in the shipping sector.



Some of the executives include Gifty Boiboi, with GPHA, Stella Cobbah with GPHA, Georgina Nydia with GMA Mariama Dauda with GSA, Esi Flemmings Adjei, with GPHA, Alice Odoi with GMA



The rest are Josephine Antwi Adjei with Media General, Francisa Antionette Annoh, Doreen Dzidedi Ackuaku with GPHA.