Voltic (GH) Limited has a new Managing Director

Business News of Thursday, 10 February 2022

Source: Voltic (GH) Limited

Voltic (GH) Limited, a subsidiary of Coca-Cola Beverages Africa, has named Flora Jika as its new Managing Director.



Flora has been with the Coke business for 14 years and began her career in the coal mining industry, being the first female mining engineering graduate at Anglo Coal. She joined the Coca-Cola business in 2008 with her first role being a depot manager. Having risen through the ranks, her knowledge and expertise cut across engineering, supply chain, logistics, and marketing.



Until recently, Flora was the Logistics Director at Coca-Cola Beverages Africa, South Africa.



In a brief address, Ms. Jika said: “I am delighted to join Voltic at this time and I look forward to building a success story with the team.”



Flora Jika replaces Simon Everest as MD of Voltic. She is a member of WUMEA (Wits University Mining Engineers Association) and SAIMM (South African Institute of Mining and Metallurgy). She holds an undergraduate and a post-graduate degree in Mining Engineering and Industrial Engineering fields respectively, from Wits University.



Commenting on the new appointment, MD, CCBA Central Africa, Conrad van Niekerk said: “We are delighted to welcome Flora to the Voltic family and wish her the best as she steers the business into sustainable growth and profitability.”