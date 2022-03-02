Volta lake transportation system undergoing feasibility study - Transport Minister

Business News of Wednesday, 2 March 2022

Source: GNA

Minister of Transport, Kwaku Ofori Asiamah, has said his outfit is undertaking a feasibility study for the total development of the Volta lake transport system under the transport sector improvement programme.



He added that the goal of the study was to make the Volta lake a viable and competitive transportation link while also making it easier to establish railway links and connect lacking road links, bridges along corridors and hinterlands.



Mr Asiamah said this on the floor of parliament on Tuesday, March 1, 2022 in response to a question from Dr Kwabena Donkor, Member of Parliament for Pru East, about measures the ministry had put in place to develop the Volta Lake as a preferred mode of transportation for bulk cargo transport from Southern Ghana to Northern Ghana.



He, however, told the house that a feasibility study for the proposed Volta Lake improvement project has been completed with support from the Korean Exim Bank.



He said the project would offer five vessels, an Integrated Management System, a slipway, and 10 ferry landing sites with reception facilities at Yeji, Makango, Kojokrom, Kete-Krachi, Dambai, Dodoikope, Kapndo Tokor, Agordeke, Akateng, and Kwame Dwamena.



Mr Asiamah told the House that the ministry had implemented several interventions as part of the government's efforts to develop the Volta Lake as a preferred mode of transportation, including the removal of tree stumps on navigable routes to reduce frequent bit accidents on the Lake and improve safety.



"Mr Speaker, tree stumps have been removed at Dambai to Dambai over bank, Yeji to Mankango, Dambai to Njare, Yeji to Aworjakope crossing, and other locations," he stated.



The Volta Lake, the largest artificial reservoir in the world based on the surface area, is contained behind the Akosombo Dam which generates a substantial amount of Ghana's electricity.



It is completely within the country of Ghana and has a surface area of 8,502 square kilometres