Volta ABCECG calls on government to speed up payments

Business News of Saturday, 31 July 2021

Source: GNA

Mr Emmanuel Afetorgbor, Volta Regional Chairman of the Association of Building and Civil Engineering Contractors of Ghana (ABCECG), has called on the government to be transparent in payments and speed up payments for members of the Association.



He said most ABCECG members were losing their capital and livelihoods due to delays in payment of monies due them.



Mr Afetorgbor speaking to the media during a Middle Belt meeting held in Hohoe for contractors noted that the unavailability of enough funds had also affected members of the Association.



He said the meeting was to reposition the region and membership drive adding that most of their members in the region or nationwide had been slacking due to some problems and hence the need to find those problems.



The Chairman said the topmost of the list of problems was the failure of the government to honor certificates that had been certified and sent to them, as a result, most contractors had lost their jobs, capital, profits, and become indisposed and could not provide for their families.



He said the Association had observed that the problems faced by the members were impacting negatively on membership since most of them were of the view that since the government was not paying them, they do not see the efforts of the Association to resolve their problems.



Three members; Mr Ben Tetteh, Mr Mawuko Yaw Mensah and Mr Anthony Elorm Afeviku were selected as interim representatives of the Middle Belt ABCECG.



Mr Kafui Azasu, Volta Regional Welfare Chairman of the Association said their objective was also to bring on board all contractors since there were a number of them who had not registered as ABCECG members.



He also said delayed payments of contractors made them suffer different psychological problems and failed to pay debtors and banks running after them.



“So, we want to have a way to be able to manage their stress and psychological challenges they face. We intend to bring onboard specialists, psychologists to speak to members, who are distressed.



“We also want to be there for each other as an Association. Every group has a welfare section which supports members in times of joy and difficulty as well as deal with issues relating to outstanding issues of payments for contractors.”



Mr Azasu said the Association would also improve on the technical know-how of members through seminars and refresher courses for members to upscale their technical abilities and urged contractors to come on board and join the Association to be able to enjoy the benefits they deserved.



The Welfare Chairman described the responses and engagements of the members as encouraging and constructive.