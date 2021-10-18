Vodafone scoops 6 awards at 2021 HR Focus Awards

Business News of Monday, 18 October 2021

Source: Vodafone Ghana

Telecommunication giant, Vodafone Ghana, continues to gain recognition for its exceptional performance in the telecom industry.



Vodafone Ghana has been honored for its excellent people strategy and human resource (HR) practices at the 2021 HR Focus Awards, bagging six prestigious awards, including HR Oriented CEO of the Year and the HR Practitioner of the Year.



At the awards, Vodafone emerged as the Best Organisation in Recruitment and Selection, Best Organisation in Health Safety and Wellbeing, and Best Organisation in Managing Employees through COVID-19.



Vodafone Ghana's HR Manager for Learning and Development, Rewards, and Shared Services, Peter Crabbe, emerged as the HR Manager of the Year. The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Vodafone Ghana, Patricia Obo-Nai, was named the HR-Oriented CEO of the Year, while the Director of Human Resources, Hannah Ashiokai Akrong, won the distinguished HR Practitioner of the Year award.



Commenting on the awards, the Human Resources Director at Vodafone Ghana, Hannah Ashiokai Akrong, expressed her profound gratitude to the organizers of the event and employees of Vodafone Ghana.



"These awards are a reinforcement of our commitment to introducing innovative and creative ways of ensuring that best HR practices are adhered to at Vodafone Ghana. Winning these awards validates our focus on providing an unmatched experience to our employees. We will continue to invest in our employees and ensure that the best HR practices are carried out at all times", she said.

"Our whole team is incredibly proud to receive this award. We see it as an acknowledgment of the hard work that took place in exceptional circumstances, especially at the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic, to keep our people safe in an innovative and digital way.



Vodafone has introduced some of the best people policies and practices that offer exceptional working conditions and empower employees to give their best. The telecommunications giant has also achieved several notable accomplishments, including being certified as a Top Employer in Africa for three consecutive years.



The annual HR Focus Conference and biennial HR Focus Awards is designed to bring together top-level executives and business professionals with the aim of shared learning and discussions around a central theme, as well as to promote networking and encourage HR professionals across industries through the celebration and rewarding of outstanding HR professionals.