Press Releases of Friday, 11 September 2020

Source: Vodafone Ghana

Vodafone poised to improve SMEs’ productivity and agility

Tawa Bolarin

As part of commitment to empower Small and Medium Scale Enterprises (SMEs) in the month of September, Vodafone Ghana has outlined a host of activities to improve the productivity and agility of SMEs in Ghana.



This year’s SME month is aimed at equipping SMEs with requisite skills, insights, and opportunities to enable them transform from surviving to thriving businesses.



Speaking during a media briefing, Director of Enterprise Business Unit & Wholesale at Vodafone Ghana, Tawa Bolarin, said Small and Medium Scale Enterprises are changing the economic outlook of this country and empowering them will improve their productivity and agility.



“SMEs are the backbone of the Ghanaian economy and represent about 85% of businesses, largely within the private sector, and contribute about 70% of Ghana’s gross domestic product (GDP).



We believe that empowering them will improve their productivity and agility, which will ultimately contribute to Ghana's economic development. This is why we have put in place many initiatives to develop, transform and create digital SMEs”.



“Every SME has the power to succeed if they are equipped with the right resources to connect, grow and prosper in their businesses through reliable relationships and partnerships.



With our expertise in connectivity and emerging technologies, we continue to enable SMEs progress and thrive during this pandemic. We believe that empowering them will improve their productivity, and resilience to continue to experience growth during and after this pandemic”, she added.



Outlining the initiatives for this year’s SME Month celebration, Ms Bolarin noted that initiatives to mark this year’s SME month include free digital advertising opportunities, free website presence for six months, free use of Vodafone’s Bulk SMS platform for promotional campaigns, twelve months free insurance cover, Red Trader, removed interoperability charges on Vodafone Cash payments, and many other unique products.



“Additionally, we have once again partnered with the Makola Foundation to train market traders and business owners on digital skills. This forms part of our drive to accelerate SMEs’ adoption of digital solutions.



The virtual capacity-building programme will also educate participants on how digital solutions such as Vodafone’s Red Trader, Mobility Solutions, and Vodafone Cash enhance productivity.



Also together with MicroEnsure and the United Nations Capital Development Fund, we will also provide FREE insurance cover for over 200 SMEs across the country”, she explained.



Reiterating Vodafone’s commitment to SMEs, the Director of Enterprise Business Unit & Wholesale said Vodafone over the years have supported many businesses to achieve tremendous success in their spheres of influence.



“It is a no-brainer the role companies like us play in empowering SMEs to grow and transform. We have become the nerve-center in this journey of equipping them with bespoke technological solutions whilst endowing them with skills and knowledge to become future multinationals and local corporates.



As a telecom company, we want to assure SMEs that there is every reason to be optimistic about the future when you choose Vodafone as your trusted partner. Our commitment to developing SMEs in the country by offering them innovative solutions remains unchanged”, she concluded.

