Vodafone partners Best of Africa TV to launch video streaming service

Press Releases of Tuesday, 22 June 2021

Source: Vodafone Ghana

Vodafone Ghana has partnered video on-demand content provider, Best of Africa TV, to launch a new video streaming service to provide quality continental entertainment for Ghanaians.



The Best of Africa TV (BOA-TV) service offers customers unlimited access to carefully curated movies, television series, documentaries and other shows featuring the most loved celebrities across the continent.



With this partnership, Vodafone Ghana customers will now enjoy unlimited access to premium video content at an affordable daily or weekly subscription fee using their airtime as payment. Customers can stream the video service via BOA-TVs web portal http://bestofafricatv.com/ or by means of the BOA-TV app which is on the Google Play Store as well as the Apple App Store.



Customers will also have an exclusive opportunity to watch movie premieres as well as the chance to interact with favorite actors and actresses through seasonal promotions.



Commenting on the latest addition to Vodafone Ghana’s portfolio of value-added services, Pushpinder Gujral, Commercial Business Unit Director said:

“Digitalisation has altered the way we do everything including consumption of entertainment, and we are committed to partnering the continent’s best players to deliver top-notch entertainment for our customers.



This focus has culminated in our partnership with the BOA-TV service which boasts of quality African movies and series at very affordable rates for our customers’ viewing pleasure and relaxation.



Aside from its sheer affordability and flexible subscription modules, the service is super-convenient, giving customers the opportunity to access entertainment on the go, anytime and anywhere from the comfort of their smart devices. We encourage our customers and the general public to sign up to Best of Africa TV and enjoy the crème de la crème of continental entertainment and creativity.”



Remarking on the service, Michael Djaba, Chief Creative Officer (CCO) of Best of Africa said:



"My partners Cynthia N. Stephens and Eric Stephens from CEM MEDIA are focused on giving customers value for money whilst giving filmmakers a platform to showcase their work and generate revenue. So, working with a world-class brand like Vodafone is a testament to ensuring our BOA app reaches the most eyeballs with great content.



Our lineup has reality TV shows and drama series starring the biggest talent on the continent like Juliet Ibrahim, Omotola Jalade Ekeiende and Jim Iyke.“