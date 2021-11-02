Vodafone is the Telecoms Company of the Year

Business News of Tuesday, 2 November 2021

Source: Vodafone Ghana

Vodafone Ghana has been declared ‘Telecom Company of the Year’ for the second consecutive year at the Ghana Business Awards (GBA) held at the Kempinski Hotel in Accra on Friday.



Vodafone was recognised for its leadership in innovation, customer experience, industry, community interventions and in deploying mobile technology for social and economic good. The brand also won the Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) Company of the Year, whilst the CEO of Vodafone Ghana, Patricia Obo-Nai, picked up the Woman of Excellence award.



These prestigious awards come as no surprise since the Telco has continuously established itself as the most innovative mobile operator that delivers revolutionary products and initiatives for all consumers.



Vodafone’s penchant for industry-first initiatives has led to innovations like zero money transfer charges on Vodafone Cash, which created a significant shift in financial inclusion; the Vodafone SuperCare service, which enables the speech and hearing-impaired to stay connected through a dedicated call centre and highly subsidised data bundles; and Too Moorch Data, one of the best mobile data products the industry has ever seen.



Vodafone Ghana is leading the way in digital customer experience, an approach that essentially blends digital and human interaction into a personal, instant, and convenient experience for customers. Its customer-engaging digital channels include My Vodafone App and TOBi, the artificial intelligence chatbot. These platforms are helping reduce customers’ risk of exposure to the virus during this pandemic.



Vodafone has always been passionate about contributing to sustainable social change, focusing strongly on digital empowerment, diversity and gender, and the environment. One other area that the brand made significant contributions to is “health”.



Through its Healthline programme, Vodafone has saved the lives of hundreds of Ghanaians across the country in dire need of surgery. The initiative has brought hope and relief to many financially burdened families. Vodafone’s Healthline Medical Call Centre, which offers expert medical advice to Ghanaians via the phone in various local and international languages, has also played a critical role in driving awareness of the COVID-19 pandemic and referring suspected cases to the task force.



Vodafone Business has won the Telecom Business Service Provider of the Year at the Ghana Information Technology and Telecommunications Awards for four consecutive years. Besides the bespoke products it offers, Vodafone Business has introduced initiatives that build the capacity of SMEs, future-proof their businesses and connect them to investment and partnership opportunities.



The enterprise unit’s timely introduction of Your Business Online enabled thousands of SMEs to digitalise their businesses at the height of the pandemic.

Under the leadership of Chief Executive Officer Patricia Obo-Nai, the Telco continues to receive an unprecedented number of local and international accolades for its unparalleled leadership, innovation, and commitment to transforming lives and businesses.



Commenting on the awards, Patricia Obo-Nai, CEO of Vodafone Ghana, said, “We feel very honoured to receive these prestigious awards. We dedicate these awards to the team at Vodafone who made these achievements possible and to our loyal and cherished customers for choosing us. We will keep providing exceptional services to customers and continue to use technology to make a difference in society.”



At the Ghana Information Technology and Telecommunications Awards (GITTA) held at the Movenpick Ambassador Hotel, Vodafone won the Most Innovative Product of the Year for its free mobile money transfer service, Telecom Business Service Provider of the Year, Unified Communications Provider, and the Digital Transformation Team of the Year.



Vodafone’s prolific Chief Executive Officer, Patricia Obo-Nai, was crowned with the coveted Industry Personality Award, and Joseph Lamptey, with the IT team, won Most Promising Technology Professional of the Year.



