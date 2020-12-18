Press Releases of Friday, 18 December 2020

Vodafone introduces smart home devices

Vodafone Ghana has introduced a range of smart home devices onto the market as part of efforts to provide customers enhanced connectivity, access to varied and amazing entertainment content, and improved security at home.



The devices include smart cameras that stream live HD video feed straight to customers’ phones; as well as Android TV Boxes and Google Chromecasts devices that enable customers to access unlimited entertainment content. Additionally the Telco has in stock smart bulbs, smart plugs, smart power strips, Google home enabled devices and Wi-Fi extension to make the Smart Home experience complete.



Commenting, Director for Consumer Business Unit at Vodafone Ghana, Pushpinder Gujral, said:



“As a brand, that connects people for a better future, we want our customers to experience high-tech functionality and luxury by providing security, comfort, convenience as well as energy efficient devices. We always strive to come up with unique initiatives, products and services that offer more value and enrich the lives of our customers. We recognise that families now spend more time together and would like to access more and varied entertainment content. We have also made it possible for customers to remotely monitor and protect their homes, families and pets directly from their phones. Having a smart home also enables users to manage energy efficiently. We believe that these devices will make life easier for all Ghanaians.’’



Vodafone continues to demonstrate leadership in connecting people, communities, businesses and intelligent systems like never before. Its network and services enable incredible innovation and technologies that help make peoples’ lives easier.



Vodafone’s good quality and reasonably priced Smart Home devices are available in select Vodafone Retail Shops – Cantonments, Accra Mall and AnC Mall.



The telecommunications giant has also invested in an extensive fibre infrastructure rollout to provide seamless ultra-high-speed fibre-to-the-home (FTTH) connectivity for its customers at home and at work. Telco, as part of this initiative, is proactively upgrading its existing copper-based broadband customers onto its FTTH service for free.



Existing customers can visit www.fbb.vodafone.com.gh or any Vodafone Retail Shop to check availability of the fibre service in their community and select a suitable plan from Vodafone’s portfolio of family packages. New customers can also visit the website or any Vodafone shop to subscribe to Vodafone’s ultrafast fibre broadband service.

