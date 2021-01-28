Press Releases of Thursday, 28 January 2021

Source: Vodafone Ghana

Vodafone gives away iPhone 12 and other prizes to mark anniversary of My Vodafone App and TOBi

Angela Mensah-Poku, Director of Digital Transformation and Commercial Operations

Vodafone Ghana has announced an exciting customer promo to mark the joint anniversary of its multi-purpose My Vodafone App (MVA); and TOBi, the virtual customer service assistant.



The anniversary promotion, which commences this week and runs for a month seeks to reward customers who continue to use MVA and TOBi for their everyday transactions and service requests.



Customers who remain active over the anniversary period stand to win a plethora of exciting giveaways including a brand new iPhone 12, fuel coupons and shopping vouchers.



Commenting, Angela Mensah-Poku, Director of Digital Transformation and Commercial Operations at Vodafone asserted:



"We are very excited about this milestone and want to celebrate with our customers, who are at the heart of our journey to become a technology communications company. They have indeed been very supportive and continue to provide useful feedback to enable us to improve the app and enhance TOBi’s suite of abilities to serve them better. This is why we are rewarding them with exciting giveaways. These two pioneering digital assets have been very critical to our outstanding success in delivering seamless customer service since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic."



As part of Vodafone’s ongoing digital transformation agenda the company launched an overhauled version of My Vodafone App, a year ago. The App was integrated seamlessly with the Telco’s full repertoire of customer services including Vodafone Cash,TOBi and Fibre Broadband services among others.



The App’s ergonomic design makes it even more intuitive and easily navigable, customer-friendly and aesthetically pleasing.



Vodafone continually improves the app to add improved functionalities, giving customers an increasingly enhanced digital service experience.



Besides accessing Vodafone’s various offerings, the app enables customers to make payment for broadband services with MasterCard/Visa; send money and make payments with Vodafone Cash; borrow credit (SOS), view data usage and check WI-FI and data speed.



The app has empowered customers to manage their Vodafone accounts on the go and carry out virtually all Vodafone transactions conveniently from the comfort of their smartphone, anytime and anywhere without having to visit a retail shop to cater to their every need or request.



Two years ago, Vodafone Ghana introduced its virtual digital customer assistant code named TOBi; a chatbot who interacts with customers in real time and responds to their concerns and queries.



TOBi is also empowered through the infusion of artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning competencies to assist customers with simple transactions and run customers through simple troubleshooting techniques as required.