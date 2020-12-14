Press Releases of Monday, 14 December 2020

Source: Vodafone Ghana

Vodafone excites customers with ‘2 Moorch Christmas’ promotion

Pushpinder Gujral, Director of Consumer Business Unit

Known for its commitment to rewarding its customers, telecommunications giant, Vodafone Ghana has introduced another exciting promotion for its fixed broadband customers ahead of Christmas.



Named ‘2 Moorch Christmas’, the promotion offers active customers up to 200 % extra bonus for 30 days when they top up with GHs 100 in addition to their existing monthly package. This is to ensure that customers are connected at all times throughout the month as they spend more time with their family.



Additionally, customers on Webmaster, Downloader, Vodafone One Family Medium, Vodafone One Family Large and Vodafone One Family Extra Large propositions will be rewarded with a 30 day subscription to DSTV Showmax when they subscribe to the 2 Moorch Christmas offer.



Speaking on the promotion, Pushpinder Gujral, Consumer Business Unit Director at Vodafone Ghana said:



“As a customer-centric organisation and industry leader in innovation, we always look for unique opportunities to give our customers rare value especially during this festive season. We want to make sure our customers have unlimited connectivity with our ‘2 Moorch Christmas” promotion. The 2 Moorch Christmas promotion is an exceptional supplementary bundle that can be subscribed on top of a primary bundle. Customers can only subscribe to this supplementary bundle only if they have an active core bundle.



Vodafone’s fixed broadband customers should top up and subscribe by dialling *900# on any Vodafone mobile number, select option 7 and 1, and follow the prompts to activate. Customers can also subscribe via the self-care portal at https://myvodafone.vodafone.com.gh.



Vodafone has also invested in an extensive fibre infrastructure rollout to provide seamless ultra-high-speed fibre-to-the-home (FTTH) connectivity for its customers at home and at work.



The Telco, as part of this initiative, is proactively upgrading its existing copper-based broadband customers onto its FTTH service for free.

New customers can visit www.fbb.vodafone.com.gh or any Vodafone Retail Shop to check availability of the fibre service in their community and subscribe to the ultrafast fibre broadband service.

Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.