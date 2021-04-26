Vodafone calls on govt to consider Universal Mobile Wallet System to drive financial inclusion

Press Releases of Monday, 26 April 2021

Source: Vodafone Ghana

Having made a commitment to bridge the digital and economic divide with its purpose-led agenda, Vodafone Ghana in an industry first, completely waived charges to any network via Vodafone Cash.



And to broaden financial inclusion, bring relief to clients, increase volumes and frequency of monetary movements across networks, Vodafone Ghana’s Legal and External Affairs Director, Geta Striggner-Quartey believes government and policymakers must engineer policies that will cause a “quantum shift and drive massive participation in the digital ecosystem.”



“We urge government to lift barriers to significantly drive increased usage and acceptance across board,” she said adding “having a universal wallet system which makes it possible for customers to access funds from every mobile agent will be a game-changer, she said”.



Vodafone’s External Director held that such a dispensation will usher in an era of real universal digital financial inclusiveness for the populace.

Madam Striggner-Quartey speaking at the second edition of the Telecoms Chamber’s Mobile Technology for Development (MT4D) programme called on government to consider bringing down the cost of owning a mobile device in the country.



“Government can collaborate with smartphone manufacturers and operators to make more smartphones reach nearly every adult’. Additionally, the government can drive usage and adoption by waiving VAT on mobile devices,” she added.



Ms. Quartey noted that at Vodafone Ghana, they reckon everyone must be connected, to reap the benefits of a digital transformation and be part of the digital economy.



Held on the theme, ‘The Rise of Africa: Promoting Africa’s Sustainable Digital Ecosystem,’ Vodafone Ghana’s legal mind said the role of innovative technology solution and partnerships had played a key role in cushioning the human impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.



The economic repercussion of the pandemic has also widened the digital divide. The more reason why Vodafone Ghana’s Pan-African initiative Africa. Connected seeks to harness the power of technology to accelerate “our efforts to build a better, more resilient, inclusive and green Africa.”



The two-day event which involved presentations, panel discussions, and speeches from various stakeholders also saw Madam Geta Striggner-Quartey make the case that there was the need for the movement to liberalise the Mobile Money (MoMo) platform to make digital payments more active through the ecosystem and at merchant points.



Also, in session for the Telecoms Chamber’s Mobile Technology for Development (MT4D) programme was Vice President-Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, Communications Minister-Ursula Owusu – Ekuful, Bank of Ghana Governor-Dr Ernest Addison, CEOs and members of the Telecoms Chamber, Vodafone Ghana executives, and the media.