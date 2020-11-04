Press Releases of Wednesday, 4 November 2020

Source: Vodafone Ghana

Vodafone Ghana wins Telecom Company of the Year, Best Brand at Ghana Business Awards

Vodafone Ghana won two awards on the night; officials in a group photograph

Vodafone Ghana has been adjudged Telecom Company of the Year and Brand of the Year 2019 at the third edition of the Ghana Business Awards (GBA) held at the Kempinski Hotel in Accra on Friday.



Vodafone Ghana won these prestigious awards for continuously setting landmarks in the areas of product innovation, customer experience, industry, community interventions and in deploying mobile technology for social and economic good.



Vodafone as a brand has over the years championed technological innovation that are transforming lives and businesses across the country.



Commenting on the awards, Patricia Obo-Nai, Chief Executive Officer of Vodafone Ghana, said:



“It is truly a great honour to be recognised for our contributions to the growth of the telecommunications sector and the country. I dedicate these awards to our loyal and cherished customers, stakeholders and to our employees for their hard work. We will keep providing exceptional services to customers and continue to use technology to make a difference in society."



Vodafone Ghana has created a significant presence in Ghana as the most innovative and digital telecommunications company. Its plethora of digital customer experience channels including the 24-hour virtual assistant chatbot, TOBi, enable customers to engage and interact with the brand in unique and exciting ways.



Vodafone’s ‘2 Moorch Data’ remains the industry’s best data offering in terms of volume of data and price points. Additionally, the Telco has completely waived transfer charges on money transfer from Vodafone Cash to all other networks. This groundbreaking move is also first of its kind since the inception of Mobile Financial Services in Ghana.



Vodafone Ghana continues to introduce new and exciting technologies that enhance quality of life and transform the workplace even during this pandemic.



The telco’s mission and purpose is to help its customers, businesses and communities adapt and prosper as these remarkable new trends reshape the world.



The Ghana Business Awards is an awards event that recognises and rewards excellence across all sectors in Ghana. The Awards seeks to provide a platform to recognize individuals and companies that play a significant role in the growth and development of the various business sectors.

Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.