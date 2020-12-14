Press Releases of Monday, 14 December 2020

Source: Vodafone Ghana

Vodafone Ghana, Wi-flix launch exclusive offers for customers

Pushpinder Gujral, Director of Consumer Business Unit

Telecommunications giant, Vodafone Ghana and Africa’s fastest growing video-on-demand and TV platform, Wi-flix have teamed up to launch exciting entertainment offers for their customers in Ghana.



Vodafone data customers can enjoy unlimited access on the online streaming platform that offers exclusive African and International content with daily, weekly and monthly packages for as low as GHS 0.50.



Accessing the service on Vodafone’s 4G Gigabit fast speed network will certainly guarantee customers a superior and reliable streaming and downloading experience. Vodafone customers can subscribe and make payments via Vodafone Cash or Airtime.



The streaming platform is poised to offer millions of subscribers in Ghana, on the African continent and diaspora over 20,000 hours of blissful entertainment on demand as well as over 10 live TV channels.



Vodafone customers can enjoy premium movie titles, TV shows, sports and live TV on the go, using their existing bundles or by purchasing special bundles to be introduced by the telecom operator.



Commenting the partnership, Pushpinder Gujral, Director of Consumer Business Unit (CBU) at Vodafone Ghana said:



“We’re excited to begin this new relationship with Wi-flix to provide our customers with a seamless entertainment experience and easy access to a variety of movie content. This is in line with our commitment to continuously deliver additional value to enrich the lives of our customers."



Commenting on the service, co-founder and Chief Commercial Officer of Wi-flix, Louis Manu said, “Our ambition is to make premium content available to every Ghanaian at the most affordable price. Wi-flix offers the largest collection of African and foreign movies, TV shows and live TV tailor-made for the Ghanaian market.”



He continued, “To enjoy the service, simply visit www.wi-flix.com or dial *4063# to sign up and select your preferred daily, weekly or monthly offer and make payments via Vodafone cash or Airtime. Subscribers on Vodafone can dial *700# to purchase internet bundles to stream uninterrupted content on Wi-flix.”



Subscribers to the Wi-flix service can access thousands of hours of tailor-made content through a daily bundle for GHS 0.50, weekly bundle at GHS 3 and a monthly bundle for as low as GHS 9.



Subscribers can sign up at www.wi-flix.com or dial *4063# on Vodafone to subscribe. The best part is subscriptions can be made through Vodafone Cash or Airtime.



Bright Yeboah, co-founder and Chief Operations Officer of Wi-flix said, “Through our partnership with the world’s leading content providers, customers can be assured of nothing but the utmost experience in entertainment.



With the introduction of Content Box based in Mauritius to our growing list of content partners, Ghanaians can enjoy a huge catalogue of African series and movies on the go.”

Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.