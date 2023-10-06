Vodafone Ghana Foundation supports beneficiaries of Invest for Jobs’ N4G Project in Tamale

Business News of Friday, 6 October 2023

Source: Vodafone Ghana

The Vodafone Ghana Foundation has organized financial and digital literacy training for over 90 beneficiaries of the “Network for Enterprise Development Learning through Sewing (NEEDLES) for Girls” – (N4G) project in Tamale in the Northern Region of Ghana. The project which formed part of the Vodafone SME month, equipped the young women with the necessary skills to navigate the digital world, enhance their businesses and foster financial independence.



The N4G project is implemented by the Deutsche Gesellschaft für Internationale Zusammenarbeit (GIZ) GmbH in partnership with the Samira Empowerment and Humanitarian Projects (SEHP) and the Ghana Export and Import Bank (EXIMBANK), with support from the German Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development (BMZ), within the framework of the Special Initiative "Decent Work for a Just Transition," which also operates under the brand Invest for Jobs.



The digital and financial training sessions focused on practical skills that could be immediately applied in the lives and businesses of the participants. The participants were introduced to the convenience of using Vodafone Cash, an electronic payment solution, to conduct seamless and cashless transactions. The training also provided insights into internet services, ensuring that the women could confidently navigate the digital landscape. Social media tools such as WhatsApp and Facebook were explored to enhance the digital visibility of the businesses of the participating women.



Also, the training program addressed basic financial management using the My Vodafone App (MVA). By familiarizing participants with this innovative tool, they were empowered to efficiently manage their finances, enabling them to sustain and grow their businesses.



During the program, Rita Agyeiwaa Rockson, the Manager of Foundation, Sustainability, and External Communications at Vodafone Ghana, emphasized the importance of embracing technology as an opportunity for business growth. She encouraged the participants to explore online marketing to expand their reach, highlighting it as a valuable opportunity presented by Vodafone Ghana.







Vodafone Ghana exemplified its commitment to fostering digital and financial inclusion by giving smartphones to 20 outstanding trainees. These devices were equipped with the necessary applications and set up for Vodafone Cash and MVA usage. This gesture ensures that the knowledge and skills acquired during the training sessions can be immediately put into practice, promoting financial independence and self-sufficiency among the women of Tamale.



Monica Kuma, a 23-year-old fashion designer and a participant, indicated, “The training as well as getting a smartphone from Vodafone Ghana Foundation through the program was a dream come true. The phone will enable me to showcase my work on social media. The Ready Loan from Vodafone is an opportunity to get funding to start my business."



This collaborative effort between the Vodafone Ghana Foundation and GIZ underscores the importance of empowering women through digital and financial literacy. This initiative contributes to bridging the gender gap in access to financial and technological resources. It also aligns with broader efforts to foster economic empowerment and gender equality in Ghana.