Vodafone Ghana Foundation rehabilitates the Akyem Achiase labour ward

Press Releases of Monday, 10 May 2021

Source: Vodafone Ghana Foundation

In line with its Kindred initiative, Vodafone Ghana Foundation has rehabilitated the labour ward of Akyem Achiase Health Center in the Eastern region.



The Akyem Achiase Labour Ward rehabilitation project was aimed at refurbishing the labour ward from its dilapidated state with run-down floor tiling and a 32-year-old maternity bed to a modern state to provide safer delivery for pregnant women and greater ease for health workers.

In attendance were representatives from the Ministry of Health and allied organizations.



Speaking at the event, the District Director of Health Service, Ms. Stella Owusu, commended Vodafone Ghana Foundation for the gesture and implored all other organisations to follow its leads.



“It’s amazing how the foundation has painted and tiled the facility anew. With its help, the health centre now has brand new obstetric beds and other pieces of furniture. It has also changed the ward’s age-old fans, plugs, and lighting system. It is really nice of the foundation to again provide the health centre with pieces of COVID-19 personal protective equipment such as facemasks, hand sanitizers, and alcohol wraps.



“Vodafone has really shown that indeed together we can achieve more. For this reason, I encourage us all present here to subscribe to Vodafone so that it will have a sustained means to continue to embark on such impactful social responsibility projects as this,” she said.



Representing the Chief of Achiase, the Achiase linguist, Omankyeame Baffuor Amankra Boafo III, expressed appreciation to the foundation for refurbishing the facility.



“On behalf of the Chief and the people of Achiase, I am very grateful for this project. To demonstrate the seriousness of our appreciation, we, the people of Akyem Achiase, pledge to abandon our presently subscribed-to telecommunications network and cling to Vodafone.



From today, I promise that all of us will defect from our current networks, which are oftentimes unstable, to Vodafone because of what the foundation has done for us.”



The Akyem Achiase Labour Ward rehabilitation project implemented by the foundation, under the “Kindred Month” programme, to improve health care delivery and boost education in communities.



For his part, Head of Vodafone Ghana Foundation,Rev. Nana Amaris Perbi, said under the programme, staff of Vodafone Ghana embarked on four community-based CSR projects across the country to drive staff-led philanthropic activities by the Vodafone Ghana Foundation.



“Once December comes around, anyone with a request of a societal need can submit to any worker they know at Vodafone Ghana for onward submission to the foundation. Afterwards, the selection arm of the foundation will scrutinize and select the most qualified ones in February,” Rev Pebi said.



The three other projects implemented under the programme this year are the rehabilitation of Okorase health facility in the Eastern region, the upgrade of an ICT laboratory at the Adaklu Ahunda Basic School in the Volta region, and the setting up of a computer laboratory at the Ofankor M/A 3 primary school in the Greater Accra region.